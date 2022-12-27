Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, says, “I’m forecasting 2023 to be incredibly strong for this community.”
And for good reason.
GeoWoodstock XIX, the world’s largest geocaching festival, is scheduled to be here on Memorial Day week.
Jesse Tuttle of Cincinnati, executive director of AFK Geocaching and organizer of the Owensboro event, said, “Conservatively, I expect 5,000 households to be represented in Owensboro.”
Households, not people.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are scheduled to return for the Owensboro Air Show on Sept. 15-17.
In 2015, they drew more than 50,000 fans to the riverfront over a two-day period.
Hundreds of Jeep enthusiasts from several states are expected to be in town May 19-20 for the city’s first Owensboro Jeeps and Jamz Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Calitri said the event will try to to break the record for the largest Jeep convoy in Kentucky.
Robert Nealan, who performs as Barrels da Clown, wants to create the BlueGrass Clown Olympics in Owensboro in October.
He said he thinks the event can bring up to 300 clowns from across the United States, Canada and Mexico to town during the second week of October.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has created The Great American Bluegrass Jam for March 17-19.
And ROMP’s 20th anniversary is expected to bring thousands of people to town in June.
The American Cornhole Organization’s World Championships of Cornhole is expecting to bring 800 players and their families to town on July 25-29.
Airbnbs have doubled
Calitri said the number of local Airbnbs has doubled over the last few years rising to 69.
And more are being planned.
He said this year is setting an all-time hotel occupancy record and 2023 is expected to be even bigger.
There are only about five weekends that the convention center isn’t booked for next year and events are in the works for those dates.
“Owensboro is an events town,” Calitri said. “We need events that make an economic impact.”
He said, “Our performing arts venues and attractions must continue to cast a wider net to attract a new audience.”
Calitri said this year “with new leadership at the convention center, we pivoted our sales strategy, focusing on filling every possible open date with events, meetings and conventions.
Claude Bacon, vice president at LinGate Hospitality and CVB board chairman, said, “At the board level, we’ve raised the expectations of the organization and our director, and the 2022 results are evidence of the execution by their team. Carrying that same trajectory and execution into 2023 is encouraging.”
Calitri said, “When I first arrived in Owensboro, I constantly heard that there wasn’t much to do in this town. With the power of so many great partners, 2023 changes that.”
He said, “Our calendar is at a historic high level of activity and over the next 60 days, there will be multiple announcements regarding some incredible new events for our visitors and citizens to take advantage of.”
City Manager Nate Pagan said, “We’re very encouraged by the quick pace in which our community is growing and bringing in visitors. Last year our hotels saw great success and a lot of that is due to the events the city can host. The convention center and Sportscenter both beat their budgets last year by attracting several conventions, sporting events, and concerts. Those events fill the hotels and get people spending money in our community.”
Pagan, “We believe they’ll do that again. The bluegrass museum is coming out of a successful year by adding new events to the 2023 schedule that will attract even more tourists to our city. With those things in mind, we plan for the future. That’s why we have several projects within the next few years that we believe will continue to increase tourism in our area.”
