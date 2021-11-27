Most people in the region think of Owensboro as the place to go for Christmas activities.
But there’s plenty to do in Daviess County, outside the city limits, Dave Kirk, Destination Management director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said this week.
And that’s why the CVB is promoting “Christmas in the Country” this year.
Mark Calitri, president of the CVB, said the idea is “catching some initial buzz” with people online.
“There are a ton of family-friendly holiday events happening on the outskirts of the Owensboro city limits this year, so we put together a list of some of the best ways to spend ‘Christmas in the Country’,” Kirk wrote. “From Christmas light displays to parades to fresh-cut trees, Daviess County is throwing down this holiday season, and we are here for it!”
Christmas at Panther Creek
This annual event started Friday night at the park in western Daviess County and is open nightly through Jan. 3.
The driving tour features more than 700,000 lights across more than 50 holiday-themed displays.
Last year saw roughly 10,000 vehicles making the 1.15-mile drive through the park between 6 and 9 p.m.
This year, the county is partnering with Independence Bank to create an “Indy the Eagle Holiday Scavenger Hunt” at the park.
The scavenger hunt map at can be downloaded at 1776bank.com or daviessky.org.
Whitesville Christmas ParadeWhitesville’s Christmas parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 11.
It starts at Whitesville Lumber and ends at Whitesville City Park.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s office and Whitesville Fire Department will lead the parade, which is sponsored by the Whitesville Lions Club.
Christmas LightsThe Stonegate neighborhood off Kentucky 54 in eastern Daviess County boasts one of the largest drive-through Christmas light displays in the county.
It starts on Saturday, Nov. 27, and runs through Dec. 26 and is open nightly from 5 to 10 p.m.
People can drive or walk through the subdivision lights display.
Each household strings its own lights and sets up its own Christmas displays.
The subdivision also has a central display that is made up of more than 300,000 bulbs.
The display includes a nativity scene, penguin playground, snowman family and other holiday themes.
It also features two 30-foot Christmas trees, one that’s decorated with more than 12,000 lights.
Fresh Christmas Trees
Trunnell’s Farm Market near Utica has at least three varieties of Christmas trees available and people can enjoy free hot chocolate and spiced apple cider while making their selection.
Christmas Treats at The Cottage
The Cottage Farm Stand & Baking Co., 6869 Kentucky 56, has rolled out its holiday-themed desserts and treats, including customized hot chocolate bombs with edible sugar logos, gingerbread man baking kits, mini muffins, Christmas cookies and white chocolate peppermint mochas.
The website is www. cottagefarmstand.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
