Last year’s “12 Days of Christmas” campaign in Owensboro has won the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau a second-place award from the Kentucky Travel Industry Association.
“12 Days” featured “Energy on Ice,” a portable ice rink, on the Kentucky Legend Pier at the Owensboro Convention Center; “Dancing Lights” in Smothers Park; entertainment at the Holiday Inn; “Shop Owensboro;” the city’s Christmas tree; the Holiday Market; the Holiday Stroll; the Hot Chocolate Hop; Breakfast with Santa; Santa’s Sweets; a Downtown Scavenger Hunt and other events.
Dave Kirk, destination management director for the CVB, said winning one of the Traverse Awards for marketing isn’t easy, even though the local CVB has won one for five consecutive years.
The local CVB competes against much larger agency’s from Louisville and Lexington, he said.
Kirk said, “The campaign was extremely successful in bringing both visitors from outside our market and attracting our locals to downtown during the winter season. This success was evident in the fact we had one of our highest December occupancies on record in 2021.”
Mark Calitri, CVB president, said he was proud of his team.
“It’s a team effort all the way around and most importantly, it produced results,” he said. “Of course, none of this would be possible without the hard work of our tourism partners to help create this holiday event.”
Hank Phillips, president of KTIA, said, “This year’s Traverse Awards were marked by comments from our judges about the exceptional across the board quality of the entries. As tourism in Kentucky continues its recovery, it is apparent that the industry is stepping up with creative and results oriented strategies for capturing prospective visitors’ attention and ultimately their decisions to visit the commonwealth.”
