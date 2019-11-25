Josh Smith of Paducah vowed to fight for his brother, Channing Smith, who tragically took his life on Sept. 22 after being the victim of cyberbullying. He vowed to bring awareness of the harm that bullying can bring.
Channing, 16, was a junior at Coffee County Central High School in Manchester, Tennessee. On Tuesday, Coffee County, Tennessee, District Attorney General Craig Northcott confirmed there would be no charges filed in Channing's death.
But on Nov. 18, Josh Smith got to share his brother's story with first lady Melania Trump at the White House.
Smith and his father, David Smith, were accompanied to the White House by country music star Billy Ray Cyrus. Cyrus reached out to the Smith family after learning of Channing's death and attended a Sept. 29 memorial service for Channing where he sang one of the teen's favorite songs, "Amazing Grace."
It was at this time that Josh Smith and Cyrus spoke of taking Channing's fight all the way to the White House.
"I didn't think it would go as high as it did," Smith told The Sun on Tuesday. "But I vowed to follow through on it and be heard on this issue."
"It was an incredible experience to meet and get the attention of the first lady," Smith said. "She was already aware of Channing's story before we arrived."
Through her "Be Best" campaign, an anti-cyberbullying initiative, Melania Trump promotes positive behavior on social media among the nation's youth.
"Highlighting online safety is one of my #BeBest priorities," she said in a tweet Tuesday, a day after meeting with Smith and Cyrus. "Yesterday (Monday),@billyraycyrus introduced me to the Smith family to hear about the tragic loss of their loved one from cyberbullying. Teaching positive online behaviors can ensure a safer future for our children," she wrote.
Smith owns Premier Martial Arts in Paducah. There, he tries help his students develop themselves in a positive manner and avoid anything that reduces mental growth or physical health.
As part of the student creed at the dojo, Smith teaches students to "develop self-discipline in order to bring out the best in others and (themselves)."
Smith, a father of two, said it is important to have discussions with youth, whether they are bullied or are the bully, that actions have consequences.
"We never think that our kids are doing it," Smith said of bullying. "(My) message to parents: pay attention to situations and don't wait until the last minute (to speak up), as it's too late."
