Dan Smith, 58, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born April 20, 1961, in Kirkland, Missouri, to the late Walter H. and Joann Grey Smith. Dan was a member of First Presbyterian Church and had received his Bachelor of Science degree in government from Western Kentucky University. He was a very loving husband, father and brother and loved traveling the world with his family. Dan was also preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Thelma and Don Bivens; and his loving stepmother, Sandy Smith.
Dan is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dayna Bivens Smith; two daughters, Evelyn Smith of Bloomington, Indiana, and Miranda Filamini and husband Nick of Louisville; three sisters, Pamela Wagher of Seattle, Washington, Jaimie Holmes of Fulton, Maryland, and Mary Ellen Banevedes of Hanford, California; two brothers, Scott Smith of Plano, Texas, and Tim Smith of Norfolk, Virginia; and a brother-in-law, Matthew Bivens of Owensboro.
Services for Dan Smith will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Private entombment will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from noon until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.