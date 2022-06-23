Daniel L. Risse, age 73, of Owensboro, Kentucky, died June 21, 2022, around 9 p.m. at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 22, 1949 in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late James Rolla Risse and Emma Jean Risse.
Daniel was a fisherman and a hunter. He loved camping and anything to do with the outdoors. Daniel was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Ann May, Vi Sanders, Helen Goatee, and Marie Atter and his brother David Risse.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Connie S. Risse; children, Vicki (Scott) Sparks of Owensboro, Susie Bartlett of Henderson, and April Harrison of Owensboro; grandchildren Jarid Gardner, Kevin Bartlett, Jessica Wilson, Blake Bartlett, Amanda Harrison, and Donald Harrison; great-grandchildren, Jackson Gardner, Landon Bartlett, Thomas Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Memphis Gardner, Camille Bartlett, and Phenix Gardner; and siblings, Paula (Bubby) Vancleave of Henderson and Donny (Susan) Risse of West Louisville.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Risse. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Daniel L. Risse and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
