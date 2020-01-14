CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — David Elwood Jones, 77, of Corpus Christi, after battling cancer, died at home Jan. 5 surrounded by Family. He was born Feb. 15, 1942, to the late Vernon and Dorothy Jones.
He was a member of Travis Baptist Church and loved singing and writing gospel and country songs and playing his guitar. Aside from his parents, he was preceded in death by children David E. Jones Jr. and Lorann P Jones; siblings Doug, Sonny and Shirley Jones; and brother-in-law Roy Mayes.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years Pat Jones, of Corpus Christi, children Luella (Jeff) Mann, Sandy (Andy) Ball, Candy (Matt) Mason, all of Owensboro, Shelie Jones, of Oldsmar, Florida, Stacie (Javier Martinez) Jones, of Corpus Christi, and Jason (Daisy) Jones, of Seattle, Washington; siblings Jewel Clark, Bonnie Mayes, Dixie (Gary) Bowlds, Joe (Mona) Jones, and sister-in-law Rosie Jones, all of Owensboro. He also leaves behind 28 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Sat. Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at Travis Baptist Church in Corpus Christi and a memorial in Owensboro will be held at a later date.
