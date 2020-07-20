For Stacey Potts, Daviess County 4-H youth development agent, horseback riding is one of the best recreational activities that any person — young and old — can experience.
Potts, however, is also realistic about the injuries that could occur from falling from a horse.
And from Aug. 21-23, the 4-H will be hosting a rider safety clinic with Landsafe Equestrian at the Curtsinger Building inside the Daviess County Lions Club Fairgrounds.
“I’m a horse person but part of my interest in 4-H is teaching kids everything we can about horses,” said Potts, who rides and owns two horses herself.
Along with the youth learning about the breeds and the health of horses, Potts said there is also an emphasis on safety.
However, Potts said it wasn’t until she heard Danny Warrington speak in 2019 at the University of Kentucky Equine Safety Summit that she realized the importance of teaching riders how to fall from a horse, which could mean the difference between a serious injury and avoiding one altogether.
“I had never heard of teaching someone how to fall off a horse,” Potts said. “…They teach their skills and you ride their simulator. So you’re building some muscle memory, teaching yourself what position (to be in) and how you need to fall to protect the most valuable part of your body, which is your head.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of serious injury per number of riding hours is estimated to be higher for horseback riders than for motorcyclists and automobile racers. Nearly 50% of all sports-related traumatic brain injuries are equestrian related, according to the CDC.
Warrington, who started Landsafe with his wife, Keli, in 2017, is a former steeplechase jockey and advanced three-day eventer — an equestrian competition that includes dressage, cross-country and show jumping.
During his career, Warrington said he had his share of falls, giving him the idea to start Landsafe.
“What happens when people ride, they give up their natural instincts to protect themselves,” Warrington said. “They have a desire to hold on (to the horse) and not protect themselves. That’s where you end up with catastrophic head and neck injuries. And that’s because the hands are still tied to the reins or holding onto the reins, leaving the head and neck exposed.”
Warrington, who’s headquartered out of Maryland, said his clinic teaches riders how to use their hands along with tumbling techniques that can be effective if a rider falls from a horse.
“One of the big myths in the equestrian world is that you should not stick your arms out when you fall,” Warrington said. “But there’s a big difference between sticking your arms out when you fall and trying to stop a fall by bracing for impact to decelerating that impact and turning that into a roll.”
Potts secured grants from the Kentucky Ag Development fund and the Kentucky 4-H Foundation to reduce the registration fees in half for the two age groups.
Landsafe will host a junior clinic for ages 6-11 on Aug. 21-22. The cost is $85 per rider after the discount.
A separate full clinic for ages 12 and up is scheduled for Aug. 22-23. The cost is $165 per rider after the discount.
Within the 4-H, there is an equestrian club led by Chris Wurth. His children are involved in the club and will be part of the clinic as well.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Wurth said. “I’ve been riding all my life and I’ve come off more than I’d like to admit. And with 4-H and horses, safety is No. 1. We wear helmets and so we’re trying to do everything possible to keep the children safe while also enjoying the horse and whole experience.”
To register for the clinic, email Potts at Stacey.potts@uky.edu or call 270-685-8480. The deadline to register is Aug. 5.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.