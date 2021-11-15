Daviess County Farm Bureau was honored as one of the five winners in the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) County Activities of Excellence program.
The County Activities of Excellence competition was developed to identify and honor the outstanding, innovative programs or activities conducted at the county level that meet the overall goals of the organization. The program also encourages KFB members to share their ideas with others who may benefit or be able to replicate a successful program in their own county.
Daviess County Farm Bureau partnered with a local hospital to raise awareness in the community about mental health. Daviess County Farm Bureau spearheaded a campaign entitled: “You’re Not Alone.”
The campaign included signage placed throughout the community and radio public service announcements.
As a result of this activity, Daviess County Farm Bureau has been selected as a national winner by the American Farm Bureau Federation.
Kentucky Farm Bureau is the state’s largest general farm organization with more than 465,000 member families.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
