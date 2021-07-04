Daviess County Farm Bureau hosting 99th annual meeting
Daviess County Farm Bureau’s 99th annual meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 21, at the Daviess County Fairgrounds, 6191 Kentucky 54, Philpot.
This year’s event is being held in conjunction with the 4H Ag Fair so that everyone can be outside and socially distanced to stay healthy and safe.
The meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. with entertainment from the Morris Bluegrass Band, along with the 4H Cattle Show and Ag Displays. A free boxed dinner will be served at 5 p.m. followed by a short business meeting at 5:30 p.m.
