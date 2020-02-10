A Daviess County man is facing multiple charges including wanton endangerment, first-degree stalking, first-degree rape, fourth-degree assault and drug possession after a call for a welfare check on Monday at a home in the 10400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff's Department, Mark E. Redfern, 40, of the 10400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road was charged after deputies found him and the victim at the property. The victim reported being assaulted and told police the suspect had discharged a firearm inside the residence. Police say a search of the residence and a vehicle led to the seizure of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Redfern is lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.