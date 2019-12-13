Currie grateful for return

When Stew Currie stepped on the Sportscenter floor for the first time as a Kentucky Wesleyan College Panther, he couldn't help but smile.
It had been a long journey back to basketball for the 6-foot-7 junior forward, who once starred on the hardwood and the baseball diamond at Daviess County High School.
"Basketball's always been my first love," Currie said following practice Wednesday. "Baseball was always a second thought, up until I could go pro and that's put in your ear. I'm just happy to be back. I kind of lost my happiness there for a while, but I'm happy to be home with people in the right area, with the right team."
As a sophomore at DCHS, Currie committed to play baseball at the University of Louisville as a high-velocity pitcher. Following a tremendous high school career in both sports, including his selection as the Messenger Inquirer's 3rd Region Basketball Player of the Year in 2015-16, injuries to his throwing arm cast his baseball future into doubt.
Currie enjoyed his two seasons at Louisville -- and, subsequently, his stop at NJCAA powerhouse Chipola (Florida) last spring -- and is thankful for the lessons he learned. After he was done playing, however, Currie admitted that he wasn't sure what would've happened had he not had something like baseball or basketball to occupy his time.
This past summer, Currie found himself working at a gas station in Houston, where he had moved to be closer to his father and grandmother, when he got a phone call from his former DCHS basketball coach, Neil Hayden.
"It was a God thing," Currie said. "Coach Hayden asked how I was. I told him I was fine, but I was almost in tears because it didn't feel right. You try to be strong, but I wasn't in college, I wasn't playing or really doing anything."
And so, Hayden put the word out about Currie's interest in playing again, and in time, it reached the ear of second-year KWC coach Drew Cooper.
"I hadn't played in three years, so I didn't know," Currie said. "Coach Coop asked if I could get back in two or three days from Houston, so I drove the whole 18 hours back in a day. Two days later, I was working out for Coach Coop, and he offered me a walk-on spot."
The rest, as they say, is history.
After earning his eligibility from the NCAA in late November, Currie has appeared in four games so far, averaging 8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22 minutes per outing.
More important than the statistical contributions, Cooper said, is the mentality that Currie brings to the floor on a nightly basis.
"You know Stew is not gonna back down from a certain matchup or be concerned about the toughness part of it," Cooper said. "His presence brings us an edge to our personality that we didn't have last year or with him not being around the first part of this season.
"I think Stewart brings some personality and a little bit of pizzaz to our team."
Currie knows his job, too -- and it's a role that he's more than comfortable with.
"Energy guy," Currie said. "Just get in there and get rebounds, get hustle plays, make sure guys aren't lacking. I've always tried to be that guy, try to get my points from offensive rebounds, forcing turnovers, trying to play defense and blocking shots. I'm not a scorer or anything; all I want to do is help the team get the 'W.'"
Now, for Currie -- who describes himself as ultra-competitive in everything from sports to horseshoes and darts -- it's about building on what he's already accomplished. In his spare time, he continues to work out with DCHS coaches in the mornings just to get himself back into the flow of basketball.
And if he ever forgets the route he took in returning to Owensboro, there's a tattoo of 2 Corinthians 4:17 on his left bicep that serves as a reminder.
"For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all," Currie said, quoting the scripture. "It means there's always a light at the end of the tunnel, so that's what I try to focus on at all times. Now, I'm here."
Cooper and the Panthers are glad to have him, too.
