Daviess County wrestling coach Curtis Martinson was figuring up the team's record in dual matches just a couple of days ago.
The Panthers head coach of the last nine years came to 20-10 for the season.
"I never really keep up with that, we've been so young," Martinson said. "Our record amazed us. We're just not very good at duals because we have so many young kids."
One of DC's dual match wins was last weekend over Apollo. That gave DC the first City-County wrestling title in nearly 10 years.
"Our goal all year was to win City-County," Martinson said. "We beat Apollo last weekend, and that was probably the first time in five years."
The Panthers have been strong in tournaments they've participated in. They went to Arkansas to see some competition from Texas and Oklahoma.
The first weekend of the season back in December the Panthers were second to state power Wayne County.
"I'm surprised at how well we've done," Martinson said. "We hadn't thought of winning any tournaments, but we finished second at Wayne County, they're a powerhouse."
DC beat Henderson County 47-30 at the DC gym on Thursday.
Among the more consistent performers in that match and during the season have been seniors Reese Haight and Landen Boone, along with sophomore Conner Tolson.
Haight is 27-3 in the 145-pound weight class. He is in his sixth year with the DC program.
"I've been working more on offense," Haight said. "In past years I've been heavily reliant on defense, but this year I'm concentrating on scoring more points."
Boone has wrestled for four years. Tolson is in his third year in the program.
Boone and Tolson were in the state tournament last year. Haight was ranked 11th in the state in his weight class, but broke his arm before the state tournament and missed it.
"It healed great, it's doing just fine," Haight said of the arm.
Haight wrestles at 152 pounds and Tolson is at 182 pounds.
"It really takes three years to get your feet under you wrestling," Martinson said. "The fact that Connor made it in his second year is kind of really shocking, he's doing really well for a three-year kid. Landon is 24-6 on the year. Those are the guys got a little bit of experience, they're getting better."
Both Boone and Tolson were winning the matches on points they were in at state, but lost with pins.
"I want to go back and win some matches this year," Boone said.
"It was a great experience," Tolson said of the state tournament. Tolson is 22-6 this season.
Both Boone and Tolson said they started out slowly this season, but have picked up the pace in scoring points in matches.
"I'm wanting to do more for the team," Boone said.
Wrestling teams are about four weeks away from the 2nd Region Tournament.
Martinson said it takes time for wrestlers to become steady and proficient in their matches.
"It's hard to wrestle high school in your first year," Martinson said. "How much are they willing to train in the offseason to learn the techniques? "We go to a lot of camps, it helps increase their chances of doing well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.