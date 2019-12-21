Fortney to enter KTCCCA Hall of Fame

Mark Fortney, who serves as boys' and girls' cross country coach at Daviess County High School, will be inducted into the Kentucky Track and Cross-Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a ceremony at the Clarion Hotel Conference Center on Jan. 4 in Lexington.
"So many people have had an influence in my running and coaching career," Fortney said. "My biggest supporter has been my wife Debbie. She has shared in our coaching duties throughout our tenure of coaching. Without her, none of this would have been possible.
"Former DCHS coach Tony Rowe (now coaching at Kentucky Wesleyan) has been a great mentor to me. Without Tony, I would not have gotten the Daviess County job and would most certainly not have received the Hall of Fame induction. He has been a great friend and an awesome coach to work with over the years."
Fortney is in his third year of coaching the DCHS boys' cross country team and his 13th year of coaching the DCHS girls' team. Beginning with his first year of coaching at DCHS in 2007, his girls' team has won the regional championship for 13 consecutive years.
The DCHS girls' XC team placed third at the Kentucky High School Athletic Association State Championships in 2007, 2013, 2014 and 2017. They were state runner-up in 2009, 2016 and 2018; and won the State Championship in 2015. Under Fortney's leadership, the DCHS girls' team has been on the State Championship podium for the past eight seasons. In 2013, Whitney O'Bryan was the Individual Class AAA State Champion for DCHS. O'Bryan also served as assistant coach at DCHS in 2018.
Other highlights of his coaching career include leading the Muhlenberg South High School girls' cross country team to the Class AA State Championship in 2006. Suzanne Leach, a senior on that team, won the individual state championship and joined Fortney as assistant coach at DCHS in 2011. Fortney has been named All-Area Coach of the Year four times and was named KHSAA Class AAA Cross-Country Coach of the Year in 2015.
The KTCCA reviews Hall of Fame nominations each year, including coaches, athletes, officials and other supporters of track and country-country sports. Criteria for the Coaches Hall of Fame includes a review of team accomplishments, consistency in performance by student-athletes and how athletes are trained for their specific events.
