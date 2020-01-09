Five months ago, when most high school students were simply trying to get back into the habit of school after summer vacation, Emma Anderson found herself fighting a different battle.
Instead of joining her classmates for the start of her senior year at Daviess County High School, Anderson was lying in a bed at Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville.
Following what originally seemed like an ordinary, common cold, Anderson went through a series of worsening illnesses and complications -- including the removal of her appendix and gallbladder. Eventually, she was diagnosed with a functional movement disorder. Though the cause remains unknown, essentially her nervous system was unable to interpret signals from her brain.
The disorder limited her ability to walk or even stand on her own but after four months of hospitalization, she was determined to make a full recovery. She immediately began intense rehabilitation programs, from land and water therapy at the Owensboro Healthpark to regular visits at the Frazier Rehabilitation Center in Louisville.
With the support of her teammates and coaches from the DCHS girls' basketball team, however, Anderson began making progress.
"It was kind of scary, being aware of everything that was going on," she said Wednesday afternoon. "Knowing how much pain you're in, it's scary, but I always had people supporting me, which made it better.
"This team is so much of a family. My teammates and the trainers and coaches have helped me so much. The culture here is awesome. We're all friends with no drama -- just family. They support you no matter what."
After a long period of grueling doctor's appointments, rehab sessions with DC trainers and coaches, and plenty of uncertainty, Anderson will finally get the chance to rejoin her team on the court Friday night against district foe Apollo.
According to DCHS girls' basketball coach John Kirkpatrick, it's "honestly a miracle."
"It's so hard to fathom because I remember her being in a hospital bed in mid-September and unable to walk without assistance," Kirkpatrick said. "We slowly worked our way to a wheelchair, and we could shoot a form shot. Then she got to a walker, and she's shooting free throws. Then out of nowhere, she's hitting 3s from the top of the key."
Doctors and team trainers told Anderson to keep at it -- that her on-court progress would only lead to positive steps in day-to-day life.
Two weeks ago, Anderson ran a mile on a treadmill for the first time.
"That was the deciding point," Kirkpatrick said of her playing again.
As a result, the 5-foot-7 guard suited up for a junior varsity matchup against Ohio County on Monday, and again against Apollo on Thursday. She's set to make her varsity season debut Friday night against the E-Gals at AHS.
"It's very exciting," Anderson said, with a big smile across her face. "It's more comforting than laying around in a bed."
So, does she feel ready for a return?
"Mentally, yes," she said, laughing. "Physically, I can still use some more workouts, but I think I'm ready."
During the season, Anderson has watched her team from the sidelines at as many practices and as many games as she could. With her teammates there for her during her struggles, she wanted to repay the favor.
Kirkpatrick still remembers his players sending food to her room and making regular visits to Louisville to see her.
"The doctors said she could start rehab once she got her calorie count up to 1,000," he said. "I couldn't tell you how many times we would get on DoorDash and send barbecue chicken or McDonald's or whatever we could to the hospital room just so she could get her calorie count up.
"The kids made countless trips to see her. We would rent school vans to go up there, and since she's been back, she's been a rallying point. ... We're just glad she's walking again and having fun, and the fact that she gets to play basketball is just an added perk."
For Anderson, however, it's symbolic of the dedication it took to even walk again, much less play sports. With that in the rear-view mirror, now she wants to help the Lady Panthers finish the season with a flourish.
"I think we're capable of anything," she said of her team, which is 6-7 overall and 1-0 in district play. "Working hard and pushing forward, we can do anything. There's not one team in the district that's just the best, it's pretty even. I think we're capable of anything if we work hard."
Kirkpatrick paused for a moment to think about the last few months and what Anderson's return ultimately means.
"I think she can be an inspiration for a lot of people," he said, "because she faced a lot of adversity there for the last four or five months. Struggling to walk at times, having to re-teach her body to do things we all take for granted, it's truly an incredible story.
"It's just nice to see her back on a basketball court, period."
