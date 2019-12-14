Lady Panthers hold off OHS in OT, 41-39

Brooklyn Daugherty scored a game-high 16 points, and the Daviess County High School girls' basketball team edged district foe Owensboro, 41-39, in overtime Friday night at OHS.
Daugherty scored 11 of her points -- including three 3-pointers -- in the second quarter, helping the Lady Panthers erase a 13-4 first-quarter deficit.
After an 18-all tie at intermission, DC (3-1, 1-0 in 9th District) pulled ahead 26-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Owensboro's Tahlia Smith scored on a layup with 3:01 remaining to put the Lady Devils on top by one, but Daugherty's layup gave DC a 31-30 advantage.
DC struggled from the free-throw line in the last minute of regulation -- the Lady Panthers were 3-of-9 down the stretch -- leaving the door open for OHS.
Smith swiped a steal at midcourt and scored on a breakaway layup with two seconds remaining to forcing the extra period.
Nia Gonzo's free throw put the Lady Devils (2-3, 0-1) up 39-38 with 2:04 left, but a bucket in the lane by Adylan Ayer and a free throw by Daugherty gave the Lady Panthers a lead and provided the final margin.
"I think, more than anything, we showed a lot of grit and toughness down the stretch," DCHS coach John Kirkpatrick said. "A lot of adversity, a lot of things not going our way, missed a lot of shots I think we'll make in the future, free-throw line hurt us -- but I'm proud of the fact that we have kids that were able to stay together, listen and come out of there with a win.
"We didn't win a single district game last year, so 1-0 in the district, we'll take it any way we can get it."
Ayer led all players with 14 rebounds, while Daugherty hauled in eight boards for DC, which won its third consecutive game.
A'Lyrica Hughes recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead OHS.
DAVIESS COUNTY|4-14-8-10-5--41
OWENSBORO|13-5-4-14-3--39
Daviess County (41) -- Daugherty 16, Ayer 7, Mewes 7, Mason 6, Payne 3, Glenn 2.
Owensboro (39) -- Hughes 11, Pappas 7, Lawrence 6, Smith 6, Gonzo 5, Sowders 2, Worth 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.