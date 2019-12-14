Jaiden Greathouse and Amari Wales scored 10 points apiece to help the Owensboro High School basketball team roll to a 67-42 district victory over Daviess County Friday night at OHS.
The Red Devils led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter, pushed their advantage to 29-16 at halftime and built a 46-27 lead through three quarters.
Gavin Wimsatt, who battled foul trouble early, Isaac Humphrey and Kenyatta Carbon added eight points apiece for OHS (3-1, 1-0 in 9th District). Greathouse also grabbed eight rebounds, while Carbon recorded five boards and four assists.
"I thought they all played pretty well," Red Devils coach Rod Drake said of his players. "At times, we had different groups in there that hadn't played together this year, but overall, I thought it was a total team effort.
"Next man stepped up. That was good, and we'll build on that for the rest of the year."
Ryan Thomson scored a game-best 14 points to lead DC (3-2, 0-1), which was hampered by 19 turnovers. Cameron Johnson hauled in 10 rebounds, with Logan Hillard chipping in seven points.
Though Drake liked a lot of what he saw from the Red Devils Friday night, he admitted there are still areas of improvement he'd like to see.
"We have a lot of guys back from last year, we have a lot of inexperienced guys," he said. "We've got to learn to put teams away and increase the lead. When you get in, it's not Fourth of July picnic ball. But overall, I was pleased with it.
"I know we missed 13 layups. That killed us. I thought our defensive pressure was good. And of course, it's always good to get that first district win."
DAVIESS COUNTY 8-8-11-15--42
OWENSBORO 16-13-17-21--67
Daviess County (42) -- Thomson 14, Bivens 7, Kato 6, Hillard 5, Johnson 4, Humphreys 3, Gibson 2, Burch 1.
Owensboro (67) -- Greathouse 10, Wales 10, Carbon 8, Humphrey 8, Wimsatt 8, Brown 6, Pendleton 5, Dickinson 4, Powell 4, Hagan 3, Hinton.
