“People think of peace as the absence of war,” Debbi Wagner said this week. “But it’s a lot more than that. Making your daily life more peaceful is a big part of it.”
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wagner will bring her sixth annual International Day of Peace Celebration to the Overlook Stage in Smothers Park.
The theme this year is “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World.”
Wagner said, “We have some inspiring speakers and some good music. It usually lasts about an hour.”
In 1981, the United Nations General Assembly declared Sept. 21 “International Day of Peace.”
The idea was to have a day “devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, through observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire.”
Forty years later, it’s still trying.
“I feel this year, the urgency for unity and inclusivity, are paramount for all of us,” Wagner said. “After the year we’ve all experienced, hearing messages of hope, recovery and positivity is something we all need.”
Debbie McCoy, chairwoman of the Multicultural Festival; Jaklyn Hill, executive director of the Owensboro Human Relations Commission; and City Commissioner Bob Glenn are scheduled to speak.
Wagner said she invited Gov. Andy Beshear to speak as well.
She said he has committed to sending a video message.
Wagner said local musician Reggie Helm is scheduled to perform.
She said the event has attracted between 30 and 40 people most years.
Wagner said, “I’ve been doing this on my own, but Nonviolent Owensboro is promoting it.”
She said, “I have 12 grandkids. They’re the reason I do this. I want them to have a better world.”
Wagner said, “If we could just have peace in Owensboro, it would be great. Everyone needs more peace in their lives.”
