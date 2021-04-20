Garrett Small clubbed two hits with a double and drove in three runs to lead Daviess County to a 7-5 high school baseball victory over Muhlenberg County on Monday at DCHS.
Decker Renfrow finished with three hits and a double for the Panthers (7-4), who overcame five errors for the win. Austin Curtis earned the pitching victory after allowing one earned run and scattering five hits with four strikeouts.
Matthew Jackson had two hits for the Mustangs (5-8), and Carter Hale collected two RBIs.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 100 101 2 — 5 5 1
DAVIESS COUNTY 312 100 x — 7 10 5
WP-Curtis. LP-Jackson. 2B-Renfrow, Head, Small (DC). 3B-Brubaker (DC).
UNION COUNTY 5, OWENSBORO 3
The Red Devils were victimized by five errors in a loss to the host Braves at Morganfield.
Isaac Phillips stroked a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 2-2 deadlock.
Will Hume drove in two runs for the Red Devils, who also got two hits from Connor Hallmark.
Union County improved to 6-8 with its third straight win, and OHS slipped to 2-8 with its sixth consecutive loss.
OWENSBORO 020 001 0 — 3-5-5
UNION COUNTY 100 121 x — 5 3 0
WP-Hunter. LP-Blair. 2B- Hampton (O). 3B-Wheatley (UC).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 10, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 0
Karissa Pendley went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and winning pitcher Emma Rose struck out nine batters as the host Lady Mustangs rolled over the Lady Storm in six innings at Greenville.
Sophia Wilkins had two hits and two RBIs, and Josie Davis smacked a pair of doubles for Muhlenberg County, which improved to 4-6.
The Lady Mustangs erupted for seven runs over the final three innings.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 000 000 — 0 5 3
MUHLENBERG COUNTY 210 232 — 10 11 0
WP-Rose. LP-Hollis. 2B-Davis 2, Pendley (MC).
HANCOCK COUNTY 9, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 6
Ella Staples homered and clubbed a pair of doubles to drive the visiting Lady Hornets past the rival Lady Tigers at Harned.
Winning pitcher Lily Roberts struck out 13 batters as Hancock County improved to 6-7.
Braley Roberts, who homered, and Bailey Estes each went 2-for-3 for the Lady Hornets, who also got a homer from Adi Hurst.
Hannah Carter homered for Breck County.
HANCOCK COUNTY 100 502 1 — 9 11 1
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 000 033 0 — 6 13 3
WP-L. Roberts. LP-White. 2B-White (BC), Staples 2 (HC). 3B-McFarling (HC). HR-Carter (B), Hurst, B. Roberts, Staples (HC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS DAVIESS COUNTY 4, HANCOCK COUNTY 2
The Lady Panthers got singles victories from Charly Hayden, Morgan Lucas and Emily Wilson in a conquest of the Lady Hornets.
DC also got a doubles win from Hayden-Wilson.
Hancock County got a singles win from Alea Flake and a doubles win from Morgan Proctor-Flake.
