Daviess County’s boys got three players scoring in double figures to lead them to a 58-45 win over Apollo High School in a 9th District basketball matchup Friday night at DC.
Apollo’s girls took care of their half of the double-header with a 50-44 victory over Daviess County. The E-Gals jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the game.
BOYS DAVIESS COUNTY 58 APOLLO 45
Max Dees led the Panthers with 13 points and he also had six assists. Gage Phelps scored 11 points and Cole Burch added 10. Isaiah Tomes made 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Burch also had seven rebounds.
The Panthers made 24-of-44 shots from the floor for 54%. They outrebounded Apollo 27-19. They scored 12 points off 14 Apollo turnovers. DC was 5-of-16 on 3-pointers.
“We wanted to get in the lane, wanted to rebound,” DC coach Neil Hayden said. “When we did those things it was to our favor. Cole is always going to give a ton of effort, he’s going to do things to help us get in the lane and get to the free throw line.
“We wanted our guys to have some freedom of play, didn’t want their defense to get set. Our guards Max, Jack (Payne), Jonathan (Moss) all did a really good job of that. Tomes, if we can make shots it opens some lanes up to drive.”
Daviess County was up 18 points in the third quarter and never threatened in the second half.
Apollo was led by Jaden Kelly’s 25 points. Kelly made two 3-pointers in the first quarter as Apollo jumped out to an 8-3 lead. Kelly hit three 3s in the game and was 10-of-10 on free throws.
Apollo was 14-of-43 from the floor for 32%. The Eagles were 12-of-14 from the free-throw line and were also 5-of-16 from 3-point range for 31%.
“They were asserting their will on us in the second quarter, the game got away from us in the second quarter,” Apollo coach Mark Starns said. “Jaden I wanted to get him going early, try to create some space for him, he did a good job carrying us offensively. We just need to get him some help, get the other guys scoring.”
GIRLS APOLLO 50 DAVIESS COUNTY 44
Amaya Curry led the E-Gals with 21 points. Jenna Dant added 17 points and was a force in the first quarter with seven points.
Dant finished with a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds while hitting 7-of-9 shots from the floor as DC had a tough time defending her in the lane.
Shelbie Beatty added 12 points. K’Asia Palmer grabbed 13 rebounds for Apollo (8-8).
“Our defense was very active and anticipating, talking on defense, just getting early stops, it allowed us to get out and run a little bit,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “Jenna Dant was key early in the game, she was active on the boards, gave us some second opportunities to score. She’s so athletic and a magnet to the ball.
“Amaya has been through the battles, she knows the system, she did a really good job of controlling the tempo.”
The E-Gals got out to a 10-point lead and were comfortably in front for much of the first half before settling on a 24-14 halftime lead. Curry scored nine points in the fourth quarter and helped Apollo hold off a late DC charge.
Apollo made 16-of-39 from the floor for 41% and it was 2-of-6 from 3-point range. Apollo made 16-of-27 free throws. Apollo outrebounded DC 41-28.
Daviess County was 15-of-43 from the floor for 34.8%. The Lady Panthers were just 2-of-14 from 3-point range and they made 12-of-21 free throws.
Katie Mewes led DC with 13 points and Adylan Ayer added 10. The Lady Panthers are 10-5 and had a 6-game winning streak snapped.
“We let their pressure get to us a little bit, we got out of our offense, took some bad shots,” Daviess County coach Steve Haile said. “The second quarter we had some better shots but they didn’t go in. Besides the first three minutes of the game, we were right in it. We didn’t execute the game plan to start the game.”
GIRLS
APOLLO 15 9 11 15 — 50
DAVIESS COUNTY 4 10 12 18 — 44
Apollo (50) — Curry 21, Dant 17, Beatty 12.
Daviess County (44) — Mewes 13, Ayer 10, Spurrier 6, Beehn 5, Hoagland 4, Paige 3, Blandford 3.
BOYS
APOLLO 13 12 6 14 — 45
DAVIESS COUNTY 15 23 9 11 — 58
Apollo (45) — Kelly 25, Masterson 8, Smith 4, Morphew 3, Stites 3, Anderson 2.
Daviess County (58) — Dees 13, Phelps 11, Burch 10, Tomes 9, Payne 6, McCampbell 5, Moss 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.