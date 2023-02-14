Zoey Beehn scored a game-high 16 points, and the Daviess County High School girls basketball team rolled to a 68-39 victory over Whitesville Trinity on Monday at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center in Whitesville.
Adylan Ayer added 14 points and Madison Spurrier produced 12 points for the Lady Panthers (14-15), who jumped out to a 22-9 lead at the end of the first quarter and claimed a 40-20 advantage at halftime.
“We were trying to work on a few things early that we might use down the road,” DCHS coach Stephen Haile said afterward. “A little sloppy defensively, but we picked it up in the third quarter. That’s what we talked about at halftime — our defense has got to be a little bit better.
“Offensively, we played a pretty good game. We made extra passes. We’re down Briley (Henry), so we’re having to work in a few more kids. Sophia (Cain) stepped up tonight and had a pretty good game, so I was glad to see that.”
Cain finished with nine points to help fill the void left by Henry, one of DC’s primary ball handlers and the team’s third-leading scorer. The freshman injured her ankle before Saturday’s game at Elizabethtown and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
“This was good for us because we haven’t had many of these,” said Haile, who was able to give his reserves extended minutes. “We’ve had a lot of 10-point games, either way. So it’s good for us to get other kids some experience in the first half with some of the other players.
“It was important to get Sophia in a game like this before we play Meade County on Friday night. It’s going to be a tough one. The stakes will be a little higher, the expectations will be a little higher. She played well tonight and hopefully that gives her some confidence, because we’re going to need her and everybody on Friday.”
The Lady Panthers opened the second half on a 16-4 run, with Beehn’s rebound and putback putting DC up 54-24 with 4:00 left in the third quarter. The Lady Panthers extended their advantage to 60-27 heading into the final eight minutes.
“We’ve picked up our defense lately,” Haile said, “and we’ve started to knock down some shots and make the extra pass. Things like that have helped us score more points than we normally do the last few games.”
Josie Aull scored 12 points to pace the Lady Raiders (3-22), and Kenzie McDowell posted 11 points.
Trinity returns to action Tuesday with a road game at Hancock County, while DC is off until a Friday trip to Meade County.
“It’s good we’re playing Meade, as long as we can stay healthy through that game,” Haile said. “We’ll play them on Friday, go back to practice Saturday and Sunday and get ready for (Owensboro) Catholic in the district tournament on Monday.”
DAVIESS COUNTY 22 18 20 8 — 68
TRINITY 9 11 7 12 — 39
Daviess County (68) — Beehn 16, Ayer 14, Spurrier 12, Cain 9, Moran 7, Roberts 6, Elliott 2, Ma. Hancock 2.
Trinity (39) — Aull 12, McDowell 11, Payne 7, M. McDaniel 5, E. McDaniel 2.
