Last year, Keith Hurm spent a lot of time focused on elder safety.
Hurm, Daviess County fire inspector, is one of only two firefighters in Kentucky to earn the National Fire Academy’s Managing Officer Program certification. Owensboro Fire Chief James Howard is the other.
In December 2019, Hurm graduated from the multiyear program, which required a capstone project. To meet that requirement, Hurm developed a program titled Risk Reduction for Seasoned Citizens.
“I thought that was something that could be very beneficial for our community,” he said.
Hurm hopes to roll out the program this spring. Its main goal is to keep senior citizens safe and at home as long as possible.
“That’s where they are happiest,” Hurm said.
The project addresses several issues, including cooking safety, proper use of home heating devices and fall prevention.
For Hurm, the latter really hits home.
His dad once took a spill while raking leaves in a neighbor’s yard, and his mother-in-law fell and became trapped between her bed and some boxes.
Also, Hurm has done his homework.
“Falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people aged 65 (and older),” he wrote in his project essay.
Hurm obtained Daviess County Fire Department data between November 2014 and November 2019.
Between the Daviess County Airport Fire Station and East Station, the department received 231 calls about traumatic injuries related to falls.
During that same time period, the two stations responded to a total of 477 “lift assist” calls, which means a resident had fallen and couldn’t get up without assistance.
“We typically know when we make a lift assist it is usually going to be one of many,” Hurm said.
As part of the program, Hurm has created forms for crews to complete when they respond to calls. Crews will jot down notes about area rugs, poor lighting, the lack of grab bars in a tub and other conditions that can make a home unsafe for elderly residents.
In the beginning, the program’s implementation will rely largely on Hurm making public presentations at area nonprofits and agencies that serve senior citizens. He wants to reach as many people as possible with his safety tips.
Falls are preventable. Hurm recommends that caregivers examine the homes of older loved ones for unsafe conditions, such obstacles in pathways, poor lighting, unsafe walking surfaces, curled carpet edges and throw rugs.
His fire safety tips are:
• Be realistic about the cognitive and physical capabilities of the older adults in the home.
• Have an escape plan.
• Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
• Equip the home with easy-to-use fire extinguishers.
• Use extreme caution or avoid the use of candles, hand sanitizers and portable heaters.
• Avoid hazardous behaviors, including smoking in bed and overloading electrical sockets.
• Have regular fireplace and dryer inspections.
• Consider the use of voice search tools, such as Alexa and Google Home, to call emergency 911 when needed.
For more information about Hurm’s Risk Reduction for Seasoned Citizens or to schedule a presentation, contact Hurm at khurm@daviessky.org.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
