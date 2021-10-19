The Daviess County High School Band of Pride was named grand champion in two Saturday competitions.
At the Owensboro Catholic Marching Invitational, the DCHS marching band earned first place in Class 4A, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard in Class 4A, Distinguished Rating Score, and the Grand Champion Award.
And at the McLean County's 40th annual Green River Marching Band Festival, the DCHS marching band earned first place in class 4A, Best Percussion and Best Color Guard in Class 4A, Distinguished Rating Score, and the Grand Champion Award.
The band's next competition is at the Class 4A Regionals in Hopkinsville on Saturday.
