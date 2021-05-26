The start of the Daviess County High School graduation ceremony has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, due to the forecast for inclement weather.
Gates will open at 4:45 p.m. Those attending must have a ticket to be admitted to the DCHS football stadium, which is behind the school at 4255 New Hartford Road. The back parking lot will be closed from 5:50 p.m. until the conclusion of the program.
The DCHS graduation ceremony will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/XoZ0gN7ilFo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.