The Daviess County High School Orchestra will present its annual Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the school auditorium.
Admittance to the concert is free but donations are welcome. Chocolate and peanut butter fudge will be available for purchase.
The concert, directed by Karen Higdon, Kyle Payton and four student conductors, will feature holiday favorites such as “Sleigh Ride” as well as music from “The Greatest Showman,” themes from the video game “Minecraft” and a rousing version of “Dueling Jingle Strings” a la Blazing Saddles.
All proceeds from this event will be used to fund the orchestra’s participation in the American String Teachers Association (ASTA) National Orchestra Festival, which will be held in Atlanta on March 16-18. Donations are also welcome and may be sent to the DCHS Orchestra, 4255 New Hartford Road, Owensboro KY 42303.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
