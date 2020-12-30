DCMS teacher scores publishing deal with Civil War book

When Derrick Lindow set out to write a historical account of Daviess County’s role in the Civil War, he didn’t expect it to become as involved as it did.
Now three years later, the 33-year-old Daviess County Middle School eighth-grade history teacher has a manuscript and a publishing deal with Savas Beatie — a California-based company that specializes in military books and particularly, the Civil War.
“When I first started putting this together, I wanted to put something small together that only covered the war in Daviess County or the surrounding area,” Lindow said. “But as I was researching the events here in Owensboro, I started to notice they were connected to other events, especially in other parts of the state, down in Tennessee and up in Indiana.”
For Lindow, it was both finding the time and the records that became a challenge in writing the non-fiction book.
Lindow said he was able to use journals and letters written by some of the men who took part in events here and elsewhere.
“The hardest part was just finding the sources and the information because this is a part of the Civil War that’s not really deeply studied,” he said. “It’s not like Gettysburg where there are hundreds of books on just one battle. …And for part of the research, I had to go to Indianapolis to get into the state archives to research the Indiana part of the story. I spent an entire day up there going through original documents from the Civil War.”
Lindow’s book does have a working title, “Laid Low in the Dust: Partisan Warfare in Western Kentucky.”
According to Lindow, the book covers the guerrilla and partisan warfare that was common in this part of the country, especially during the summer and fall of 1862. The narrative follows Confederate Adam Rankin Johnson, leader of a band of “Partisan Rangers” that started with just three men and grew to about 800 in the span of just a few weeks.
Lindow said Johnson was from Henderson and later became a Confederate general.
“He was a guy who knew the area very well and I think that’s why he was so successful,” Lindow said.
Lindow also looks at the Union side that fought in Owensboro in 1862. Union and Confederate soldiers clashed at what became known as the Battle of Panther Creek, which has a state marker on U.S. 431 to signify the event. During that battle, the Confederates retreated with 36 killed and 70 wounded. The Union lost three and 35 were wounded.
Lindow said the Panther Creek battle was larger than the one in McLean County, which hosts a Civil War reenactment each May to commemorate the Battle of Sacramento.
“The battle in Owensboro was actually bigger than Sacramento’s and actually had cannons involved, which Sacramento didn’t,” said Lindow, who is also a Civil War re-enactor. “Sacramento was just a cavalry battle and what’s interesting is that the Confederate leaders in Owensboro that led that force were actually at Sacramento, too.”
Although Lindow has the manuscript done, it still has to go through the editing and design phases.
“I imagine it’s going to take several months,” Lindow said. “I would think it will be about a year before we see an actual book.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.