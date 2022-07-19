All art may be considered subjective but the Daviess County Public Library is displaying what people entered as “bad art.”
The artwork is result of the Bad Art Night program held earlier this month, and a top three were chosen from the submissions.
“Bad Art Night is a fun program where people come and there’s zero expectations put on them,” said Lisa Maiden, the adult programming coordinator at DCPL. “There’s no step-by-steps, it’s literally just a creative free-for-all.”
Maiden said the library tries to put on this event at least once a year depending on the other programs they have going on. She said it is a fun, stress-free event that serves both the public as well as helps them clean out their craft closet from the library’s other craft programs.
“We throw (the craft supplies) out there and see what they can make,” Maiden said.
The event, which was free and open to the public like all DCPL programs, was attended by 25 adults from a wide variety of ages, Maiden said. While the event was attended by 25 people, not all chose to submit their artwork to the library that displayed the artwork on the second floor.
“Some people loved their bad art enough that they took it with them and didn’t enter it into the contest,” Maiden said.
The top three were Jessie Parsons, Katie Sterling and Barb Moyer respectively, each won a gift card, and the winners were determined by the library staff, Maiden said.
“We had little cards where library staff could put their top three favorites,” Maiden said. “Every first place vote got 10 points, every second place got seven points, and every third place vote got five points and we totaled all the points for each entry. That’s how we got our top three.”
Parsons, who won first place for her clown sculpture, said she was pleased, but did not expect to win. Originally, she saw the event on a library social media post and she, along with some of her friends, decided it would be a fun event for their “girl’s night out.”
“I wish there was some kind of awesome story behind it, but it was just a girl’s night out,” Parson said. “We got there, they had all kinds of supplies and we just went with it. It was fun.”
Parsons is originally from West Virginia but now lives in Owensboro with her family. When she is not in school pursuing her master’s of social work degree, she does freelance artwork and sells her art at The Spot Coffee and Finery in Owensboro.
“I’m not like a fine artist,”Parson said. “I make art I like and if (people) buy it they buy it. I’ve done art all my life but I’ve never had any professional training in it.”
Her first place sculpture of a clown does not have any significant meaning, Parsons said, but she enjoyed the lack of stress she felt when making it because she usually gets stressed and takes her art very seriously.
“I saw materials and I just grabbed them and was inspired to make a funny looking clown,” Parson said. “Usually I take art way too serious so maybe the clown represented that, because usually you stress out about (art) and there was no pressure.”
Both Parsons, and Barb Moyer, who won third place with her artwork of “cats frolicking through a field,” enjoyed the program and that it was a worthwhile way to unwind.
“Nice, clean way to have fun,” Parson said. “They need to have more stuff like that.”
“Everyone had a lot of fun,” Moyer said. “It was a well thought out event by the library. I’m definitely going to another event.”
Bad Art Night is not the only program the library offers for adults, Maiden said.
They also have a variety of other craft classes, which are “always popular,” literacy classes, hands-on, experiential classes and multicultural classes, like conversational Spanish the library offers later this year.
“I try to do programs that hit all the marks…and all ages,” Maiden said.
