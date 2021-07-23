For the first time since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Daviess County Public School students were on hand to be recognized in person for state and national achievements during the district’s regular board of education meeting Thursday.
James Morgan, DCPS board member, said it is nice for the board to be able to personally recognize students again.
“Our favorite part of the board of educations meetings each month is the opportunity to honor students and staff members who have earned recognition at the state and national levels,” Morgan said. “This evening we are so excited to celebrate two students who have achieved at the highest levels in the areas of agricultural studies.”
First to be recognized Thursday was Apollo High School student Chloe Ebelhar, who placed first in her division in the FFA state agriscience fair contest.
“She placed first in her division and will advance to the national FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October where she will represent both Apollo and the Kentucky state FFA Association,” Morgan said.
Ebelhar was presented with a medal as a token of congratulations by district officials.
The board also recognized Daviess County High School student Philip Caldbeck, who was recently elected to serve as a Kentucky FFA Green River State vice president for the 2021-2021 school year. Caldbeck was not able to attend the meeting Thursday.
“Philip was one of 23 candidates from across Kentucky who ran for state office, completing a competitive application and interview process,” Morgan said. “He was selected by a nominating committee made up of graduating senior FFA members and was elected unanimously by the delegate body.”
Superintendent Matt Robbins echoed Morgan’s sentiment about being able to welcome students and members of the public back to DCPL board meetings, and said it is an “exciting and busy time” as the district prepares for the upcoming school-year.
“I am pleased to say that we announced our return to school plan with health and safety protocols last week and shared that information with our families and staff,” Robbins said during the meeting. “We have received a very positive response and feel confident that we will be able to provide in-person instruction in an environment that ensures the overall health and wellness of our DCPS family.”
DCPS, Owensboro Public Schools and Owensboro Catholic School’s announced last week that all public school district’s in Daviess County would begin the 2021-2022 school-year with the same COVID-19 and face mask policies.
Face masks will be voluntary for students and staff, and only students who have not been vaccinated will have to quarantine at home.
The DCPS Board of Education will next meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.
