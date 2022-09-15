Daviess County Public Schools could see a substantial reduction in state funding next school year due to a decline in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to statements made by Sara Harley, DCPS director of finance, at Tuesday’s board of education meeting.
Nearly two-thirds of DCPS’s budget — $38.1 million — comes from the state’s Support Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program, which is calculated based off a school’s average daily attendance.
In 2020, Kentucky lawmakers passed a COVID-19 relief package that allowed schools to use their 2018-19 attendance numbers when calculating SEEK revenue.
However, that COVID-19 relief ends next year, meaning that DCPS’s SEEK revenue will be based of its 2022-23 attendance numbers, which will likely be reduced from the 2018-19.
Though Harley said DCPS average daily attendance and its budget implications won’t be calculated until after this school year ends, the school system’s total enrollment has fallen by 360 students — from 11,178 in 2018-19 to 10,818 students this year.
The average daily attendance numbers may decline even more greatly than the reduction in enrollment, according to statements made at Tuesday’s board meeting.
That’s because students must stay home from school for five days if they test positive for COVID-19.
“If a student tests positive, that’s five full days of absences,” said DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins
Robbins said his district has loosened this policy from the height of the pandemic, when all students within a household had to stay home if only one of them tested positive.
Now, siblings of someone with COVID-19 can still attend school if they’re not also sick, Robbins said.
However, the mandatory five-day quarantine is still likely to take a toll on DCPS attendance numbers, Robbins said, adding that the issue is a state-wide problem.
“We’re talking superintendents across the state, and I don’t know if I’ve talked to anyone who’s remained flat. Everyone has seen a decrease in attendance percentage,” he said.
Robbins said he and other Kentucky superintendents are working on a “recommendation” for state legislators to address the issue.
“This upcoming legislative sessions is only 30 days, so we know we’ve got a lot of work to do in terms of solidifying what recommendation might be,” he said.
