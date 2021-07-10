College View Middle School teacher Judy Trunnell was awarded the 2022 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award, presented by Valvoline Inc.
Trunnell was one of 24 educators in Kentucky to receive this award.
“I am truly honored to receive this award,” Trunnell said. “Teachers make such a difference by setting high expectations and being consistent in the classroom, but most of all, by smiling and laughing and truly enjoying the small moments in the lives of their students.”
She has been teaching for Daviess County Public Schools for 28 years. During her first 23 years, she taught sixth-grade math, and has been teaching practical living skills to middle schoolers for the last five years.
Trunnell said she still incorporates math in her practical living courses. She also said it has given her the opportunity to be more creative in her teaching.
“It shows how math is used in real life rather than problems on paper,” Trunnell said.
Some of the topics her practical living classes cover are financial literacy and sewing.
The Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award is not the only time Trunnell has been recognized for her teaching.
She was named Middle School Teacher of the Year at College View Middle School in 2020, and was honored as the 2020 DCPS Kids First Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Trunnell has a background of appreciating and supporting local agriculture. Her family has farmed in Daviess County for many generations. She was honored with the Excellence in Ag Literacy Award in 2016.
“Judy Trunnell is constantly looking for ways to engage students in real-world learning and application,” said Jennifer Crume, principal of CVMS. “She works hard, she is flexible, and she is a leader for our staff. Judy is always willing to go above and beyond to help others and she is committed to meeting the needs of each student.”
To Trunnell, having to teach online last year was a big challenge for her.
“I’m more of a hands-on type of teacher,” Trunnell said. “We all had to think, ‘How can we restructure and still give them the same kind of positive instruction?’.”
Trunnell now qualifies for Kentucky’s Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in September.
“I love my students and I love what I do,” Trunnell said. “I love coming to school each day and learning from them, but most of all I hope to ignite a passion in each child to love learning new things.”
Trunnell said that it takes a village to bring children to success.
“Everyone works together to help make every child successful,” Trunnell said about the faculty and staff at CVHS.
