Daviess County Public Schools college and career readiness counselors don’t want high school seniors to miss out on information sessions about their future just because of COVID-19, which is why they are offering virtual options.
Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career readiness coordinator, said that she and other CCR counselors “strongly feel” that current students deserve the same opportunities that have been available for those who have previously graduated. In past years, the district offered multiple college and career fairs that were open to students. That, unfortunately, isn’t an option this year.
“We pride ourselves on offering a wide range of college and career options to our students to aid them in their decision making process, and knew this year things would have to look a little different,” Jerome said.
So the district is hosting CCR Lunch and Learn sessions that include virtual admissions visits from area colleges.
Those sessions will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and admissions counselors from the colleges will be available to host a question and answer session and discuss their respective application processes.
Students can access the virtual sessions by links sent to junior and senior email, as well as their Google Classrooms, which is where the sessions will be held via Google Meet.
Western Kentucky University will hold its session on Thursday, Sept. 24; the University of Louisville’s will be on Thursday, Oct. 1; Murray State University will have a session on Wednesday, Oct. 14; and Brescia University will host its session on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Kentucky Wesleyan College’s session was held on Tuesday, Sept. 15; the University of Southern Indiana hosted its session on Thursday, Sept. 17; and the University of Kentucky’s was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22.
Trey Pippin, Daviess County High School CCR Coach, said these changes in an effort to continue to provide for high school seniors is just another way the district is striving to be there for students.
“This is a demonstration of our team’s commitment to our students and our district’s commitment to college and career readiness,” he said.
For more information about these sessions contact Pippin at trey.pippin@daviess.kyschools.us; contact Jerome at amanda.jerome@daviess.kyschools.us; or contact Kelly Spaw, Apollo High School CCR Coach at kelly.spaw@daviess.kyschools.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
