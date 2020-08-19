With public schools set to start their academic year virtually, tech devices are in high demand.
Steve Burton, Daviess County Public Schools computer operations manager, said the district encourages families unable to purchase Chromebooks, but who have older laptops, to convert them to the Chrome operating systems. Burton has contacted local computer businesses about their interest in doing these conversions of the old laptops. The district has created a website parents can visit for more information about this process — www.dcps.org/CR.
The district has also asked for donations of unused laptops. Anyone wishing to donate can email tech.help@daviess.kyschools.us, or drop them off at the district central office or the district maintenance department.
Burton said in order to provide devices for students in grades fourth-12, the district placed one order for 1,000 Chromebooks in May and another for about 800 Chromebooks in late June, which they were hoping to have by the start of school. They have since been told the first order is expected to arrive mid-September, and the second order likely won’t arrive until November or possibly December.
“Our vendors are telling us that the Chromebook load is about five times the amount it normally would be this time of year,” he said.
Owensboro Public Schools Spokesman Jared Revlett said the district is in good shape, as far as Chromebooks are concerned.
Previously the district had about 3,000 devices for students in grades sixth-12, and it ordered another 860 earlier this year to give to students in fourth and fifth grades. Once they realized they may need to provide them for students in third grade, officials ordered an additional 400. Those Chromebooks are on their way, Revlett said, “but it may be shortly after school starts before they come in.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.