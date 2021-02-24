According to a release from Daviess County Public Schools, DCPS and Owensboro Public Schools will host a joint 1 p.m. press conference today to discuss plans to return to a "five-day teaching and learning" schedule for students.
According to the release, "Both the DCPS and OPS Boards of Education are meeting on Thursday, Feb. 25, where they will consider the recommendation for approval. The Thursday meeting will be the regularly scheduled meeting for OPS and a special session for DCPS."
