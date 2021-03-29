Daviess County Public Schools has released its 2021 graduation schedule.
According to the school district:
The Apollo High School graduation ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Eagle Stadium. In case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to 7 p.m. May 26. Plans at this time are for AHS seniors to be given six tickets for guests to attend, which will ensure compliance with restrictions for 60% capacity at this time. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event.
The Heritage Park High School graduation ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Owensboro Convention Center. Plans at this time are for HPHS seniors to be given five tickets for guests to attend. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event.
Daviess County High School will host its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at Daviess County Football Stadium (Reid Stadium). In case of inclement weather, the program will be rescheduled to 7 p.m. Friday, May 28. Plans at this time are for DCHS seniors to be given five tickets for guests to attend, which will ensure compliance with restrictions for 60% capacity at this time. Health and safety guidelines may change closer to the date of this event.
The last day of school for DCPS students is Thursday, May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.