Daviess County Public Schools is still looking to fill teaching positions for the 2020-21 school year, according to district officials.
Courtney Payne, DCPS human resources manager, said some of the positions are typically difficult to fill in an ordinary school year, but this year’s vacancies are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of earlier in the week, the open positions still waiting to be filled are two high school English teachers, three elementary teachers, one virtual elementary teacher, one high school visual art teachers, two middle school science teachers, and one middle school math teacher. The district is also seeking substitute teachers to help bolster its sub pool.
Having a healthy sub pool is especially important this year, Payne said, because of the potential for educators having to stay home due to the coronavirus.
The district has also designated some subs to specific schools, and has asked schools to be prepared to be “creative” when it comes to filling positions in the event a sub won’t be available for an absence, Payne said.
“DCPS works diligently year-round to build and maintain an adequate substitute pool,” Payne said, including teachers, aides, lunchroom monitors, custodians, bus drivers, monitors, etc. “Many substitute teachers and aides have expressed that they are not able to work at this time due to various reasons. That being said, DCPS is always looking for great substitute candidates. If you’ve ever thought about working for DCPS, now is a great time to apply!”
At this time, all of the district’s bus routes are fully covered, but the district is still hiring bus drivers and monitors, as well as sub drivers and sub monitors in the event a driver becomes ill or cannot work.
“Our current drivers and monitors are taking the guidelines seriously and are excited to see the kids again,” Payne said.
In the event a driver does become sick, she said the situation will be treated no differently than any typical year. If they are unable to complete a route due to illness, a sub driver is ready and prepared to do the run. If a sub driver is unavailable, another driver or a transportation staff member is prepared to cover the routes when needed.
There were 18 retirees across the district at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
“That is a lot of teachers,” she said. “Some of them we know were influenced by our current situation.”
Generally speaking, she said, school districts are experiencing a lot of movement between districts which results in vacancies later in the hiring season than normal.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
