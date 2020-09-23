Teacher and administrators at Highland Elementary School were happy Sept. 14 to welcome back students to the building for the first time since mid-March, when Gov. Andy Beshear mandated that all schools close to in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Leslie Peveler, Highland principal, said the morning went smoothly and that it was surprising how much of a difference it made having half her students in the building.
The Daviess County Public Schools Board of Education approved in July an AB schedule that splits students into two groups — A group and B group — and those groups alternate which days of the week they attend in-person classes. A group attends on Mondays and Tuesdays and B group attends on Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are reserved for digital, distance learning days.
Earlier this month, the district announced it would be returning to in-person classes under the AB model; however, high school students were to continue virtual learning. District officials made this decision because high school students are more mobile, and therefore more at-risk for contracting and spreading the virus. They also are more equipped to continue virtual learning. DCPS plan to bring high school students back to campus by Oct. 12.
In a typical year, Highland Elementary has 580 students, but Peveler said Sept. 14 that 208 students were in the building.
About 20% of DCPS families opted for the district’s Virtual Academy, which has students learning from their homes through the end of the semester. DCPS has 10,772 students in kindergarten through grade 12, and 7,275 students in kindergarten through grade eight.
So on the first day of in-person instruction, about 3,627 students were attending classes in school buildings with their teachers who most haven’t seen in person since spring.
Peveler said it’s been a long time coming, and she and her staff were excited to have students back.
“We have been waiting for this for a long time,” she said. “I think students are just so happy to be physically in the building and to be able to see their teachers.”
She said staff and students were “air hugging,” and “air high-fiving” and being creative with the ways in which they greet one another safely.
She also said there were no issues with students maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.
“We can tell they are smiling, even with their masks on,” she said.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said he and other district officials were visiting school buildings throughout the day, and also reported there were no issues.
He said staff members are “fully committed” to following safety protocols in place. The health requirements and guidelines are paramount, he said.
“Staff has done a tremendous job of socially distancing students in the classrooms,” Robbins said. “We have also modified the use of other spaces, like cafeterias, so we can make sure we are adhering to the requirements that are in front of us.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools’ students have been attending in-person classes since Aug. 26, and Owensboro Public Schools announced last week that it was considering Oct. 12 for students being back in classrooms under an AB schedule similar to DCPS’.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.