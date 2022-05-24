Starting May 23 through June 5, the Daviess County Sheriff Department will place an emphasis on seat belts during the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign.
The campaign is in conjunction with the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, which gives out a grant for programs such as “Click It or Ticket,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
“They give out grant money every year for extra time,” said Lt. Duane Harper who oversees the use of the Highway Safety grant by the DCSD. “It’s called federal overtime; it’s federal money given to the state of Kentucky to go out and do safety (campaigns).”
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said this campaign usually runs through Memorial Day week and weekend due to the increased traffic.
“Traffic picks up at the beginning of summer, so it’s paramount that we try to keep everyone safe,” Smith said. “We try to keep everyone safe who’s involved in an accident, injuries and, most certainly, fatalities.”
Smith said the campaign has a history at the sheriff department, and he is hopes the campaign will help spread the word.
“It’s a campaign we’ve been participating in with Kentucky Office of Highway Safety for many years now,” Smith said. “Any time we can put the word out for motorists to wear their seat belts and even provide some enforcement in reference to that, it always provides good results.”
Smith said he hopes this campaign will make people buckle up more or, at the very least, to think about it more.
Harper said the idea behind the campaign is not to pull more people over, but about raising awareness.
“The importance about the campaign is that it only takes 2 seconds to secure a seat belt,” Harper said. “The campaign is not just to see how many tickets can be written during the ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign, but how many lives can be saved.”
Wearing a seatbelt will give a person the best chance of survival especially at night when the risk is higher, the press release stated.
Harper said the department has responded to a total of 543 car collisions from Oct. 1 to April 20, 2022. Of those collisions, 80 have involved either the passenger or the driver not wearing a seatbelt.
According to the DCSD website, the agency patrols a total of 482 square miles, and looks over roughly 100,000 residents in Daviess County.
Harper could not say whether or not the sheriff’s department would be conducting road checks for individuals who are not wearing a seat belt.
