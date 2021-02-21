Olivia Swenson of Owensboro has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Swenson is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.
To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college — for the College of Education and the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, undergraduate students must have at least a 3.7 to be named to the Dean’s List.
