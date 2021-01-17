More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the University of Kentucky’s Fall College of Arts & Sciences Dean’s List. Students on the Dean’s List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Among them are:
Dillon Ellzey, Owensboro, majoring in English.
Olivia Perkins, Greenville, majoring in international studies.
Jacqulyn Noffsinger, Bremen, majoring in modern and classical languages, lit and cultures.
Collin Merkel, Owensboro, majoring in neuroscience.
Allison Wright, Utica, majoring in biology.
Briston Brantley, Owensboro, majoring in anthropology.
Katherine Strahan, Owensboro, majoring in English.
Garrison Mayfield, Owensboro, majoring in psychology.
Lydia Lambert, Whitesville, majoring in psychology.
Kaylee Meador, Whitesville, majoring in biology.
Kayla Woodward, Hawesville, majoring in mathematics.
Christiane Canant, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
Chloe Embry, Belton, majoring in neuroscience.
Noah Owen, Owensboro, majoring in mathematics.
David Stevens, Owensboro, majoring in political science.
Benjamin Conkright, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
Piper Cannon, Utica, majoring in mathematics.
Lacey Gordon, Beaver Dam, majoring in biology.
Sydney Speed, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
Brooklyn Knight, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
Emma Poole, Central City, majoring in international studies.
Dalton Barnett, Owensboro, majoring in political science.
Anna Meyer, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
William Holland, Owensboro, majoring in biology.
Piper Eades, Greenville, majoring in political science.
Gabija Ziemyte, Owensboro, majoring in physics.
Yeeun Han, Hawesville, majoring in foreign languages and international economics.
Madison Baker, Owensboro, majoring in psychology.
Benjamin Wolter, Owensboro, majoring in political science.
Paul Daly, Owensboro, majoring in linguistics.
Nathan Jones, Owensboro, majoring in mathematics.
Jessica Whiffen, a freshman business administration major from Owensboro, was among approximately 900 Bob Jones University students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.
Austin Peay State University celebrates the high-achieving freshmen who have been offered the Provost Out-of-State Scholarship for the Fall 2021 semester:
Claire Boeglin, Owensboro
Ethan Kellum, Owensboro
Out-of-state students meeting the criteria of a 3.0 GPA qualify for a Provost Out-of-State Scholarship.
