Thirteen students from Owensboro have been named to the Transylvania University Dean’s List for fall 2020. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve at least a 3.5 grade point average during the term.
They are Railey Abell, Brie Alsip, Sarah Bennett, Meredith Campbell, Sammy Clore, Cambron Johnson, JD Marshall, Olivia Miller, Caroline Shutt, Annie Stauffer, Caitlin Sullivan, Porter Watkins and Jordan Wood.
