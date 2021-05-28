Cliffordean Eakes, age 92, of Omaha, Neb., died May 25, 2021. Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 3 at noon at Corinth Church of Christ Chapel. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Michael E. Kerby, age 53, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., died May 25, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Esther K. Berry, age 68, of Watertown, Tenn., died May 23, 2021. Hunter Funeral Home. 615-237-9318, www.hunterfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.