When the University of Kentucky opens its football season Sept. 26 at Auburn, the Wildcats will likely look a little unbalanced at first.
Last season, UK’s offense relied solely on the production of Lynn Bowden. The receiver-turned-quarterback was a rushing dynamo, leading the Cats to an 8-5 record and a win over Virginia in the Belk Bowl. For his efforts, Kentucky led the Southeastern Conference and finished fourth in the nation with 279.1 rushing yards per game.
With Bowden now gone to the NFL and Terry Wilson returning to full health as UK’s starting quarterback, the Cats’ offense won’t be so rush-oriented in 2020. Wilson is ready to resume his duties, but by the time he suits up, it will have been more than a year since his 2019 campaign was cut short against Eastern Michigan.
So, understandably, UK’s offense may take some time to get going.
Even though their job will be drastically different, the Wildcats still feature a deep and talented offensive line that returns four of five starters.
Playmakers will have to emerge, whether it’s among UK’s three-headed running back attack or its wide receivers who served primarily as downfield blockers a season ago.
Until that happens, though, the burden falls on Kentucky’s defense to carry the torch.
If the Cats can stay as consistent on the defensive side of the ball as they did last year, their offense should have enough time to catch up.
Even after losing defensive player of the year Josh Allen to the NFL Draft and entering 2019 with a depleted secondary, Kentucky still managed to finish fourth in the SEC in both yards allowed per game (314.8) and points allowed per game (19.3). Only Georgia and Florida performed better than the Cats in both categories.
And that was with a defense that faced more than a few preseason question marks.
This time around, Kentucky’s defense features seven returning starters and will even benefit from the return of safety Davonte Robinson and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, who both missed all of 2019 with injuries. Despite losing defensive ends T.J. Carter and Calvin Taylor, along with linebacker Kash Daniel, the Cats have all the tools to repeat last season’s success.
Though UK was below average in its rushing defense (156.5 yards per game), the Cats more than made up for it with a pass defense that allowed an SEC-low 167.8 yards per outing.
Senior linebacker Jamar “Boogie” Watson is poised for a breakout season, and with defensive linemen Quinton Bohanna and Josh Paschal up front, Kentucky should be tougher against the run. Meanwhile, the secondary loses only safety Jordan Griffin — returning a bulk of the Cats’ output from last season.
With all that said, some concerns still linger.
Arguably, some of those numbers could be attributed to the poor conditions in which UK played seemingly weekly in 2019, or even the level of competition. After all, the 10-game SEC-only schedule offers a much tougher challenge this year.
There’s no real way of knowing which direction the Cats will trend until they finally take the field, either. Practices are one thing, but full-speed games are a completely different animal.
But, with coach Mark Stoops’ track record of improving his squads each time out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more improvement in 2020.
And early on, it will be Kentucky’s defense leading the way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.