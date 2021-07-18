The Bible says the Apostle Paul supported himself by making tents while living and preaching in Corinth.
Pastor Clarence Tapp uses that reference when he talks about his work at Deluxe Detailing, 501 Frederica St.
He’s been pastor of Little Flock House of Jesus Christ Fellowship, 8051 Hamilton Ferry Road, since 2011.
But Tapp doesn’t draw a salary there.
“I’m like Paul,” he says. “He made tents. I detail cars.”
Deluxe Detail, which Tapp has owned since 2009, offers car wash, wax, shampoo, engine cleaning and complete detailing as well as headlight restoration, buffing and wet sanding.
But it’s been closed since June 9.
That’s when a car coming down an alley behind the store “ran into my SUV and knocked it through the back wall. I was inside detailing a car at the time. I thought I was having a heart attack,” he said. “I had to go to the hospital.”
Tapp said, “I don’t know when I can open again. They’re trying to find a contractor now.”
In the past, he said, customers came from Rockport, Dale, Hawesville, Madisonville and all around to get their cars detailed.
But in recent months, Tapp said, “I was only doing about three cars a week. Business has slowed down. Seems like there are other things people want to spend money on.”
That gives him more time for his real work, he said.
Tapp said the old gas station downtown also serves as part of his outreach ministry.
“It’s a great location,” he said. “I feel like the Lord planted me there.”
Tapp said, “I’ve been ministering to the homeless since 2009. I’ve performed two or three marriages here. They get their license at the courthouse and then come over to see me. I do a little 15-minute ceremony. I help people get in rehab, go to the jail for Bible study, visit the sick in the hospital, preach a lot of funerals.”
He said, “I was addicted off and on for 20 years before I was delivered from addiction in 2007. No matter how many times you fall, you just have to keep getting up. I want to let other people know that they can overcome.”
Tapp said, “I’ve tried to keep a lot of people out of jail. They come up to me five or six years later and thank me. It makes you feel like you’ve helped people.”
He said he was ordained to preach in 2000.
“I realized I had a calling to preach in 1998,” Tapp said. “After I was ordained, I had a church in Paducah and one in Clinton. Sometimes in Clinton, nobody would show up and I would preach to the empty walls.”
Little Flock, a church started in 1840 by enslaved people, averages 15 to 25 people on Sunday mornings.
At 68, he’s still going to college “to set an example for young people.”
“I went to Mid-Continent University for four years,” Tapp said. “I’m going to Brescia (University) now. I made the Dean’s List last semester.”
He said, “I plan on going to law school when I graduate from Brescia. I’ve worked with the courts helping people for 10 years. I want to be able to help more.”
Tapp grew up in Owensboro and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1971.
“I’ve always worked,” he said. “My first job was washing dishes at Jerry’s Restaurant. I cut grass, worked in tobacco, baled hay. And I’ve detailed cars most of my life.”
He said, “I don’t clean a lot of cars anymore. But Brescia is right behind me and I can walk to the library. I try to live the life I talk about. I strive to be a doer.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.