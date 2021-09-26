Dianna Davis-Peyton, DPT, ATC was hired by Progressive Sports Therapy to service the Madisonville and Owensboro areas outpatient in the home caseload and our outpatient clinic on Scherm Road. Dianna has 29 years experience of being a physical therapist at Baptist Health Madisonville. During that time, she was also providing athletic training for McLean, Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties. Dianna graduated with a doctorate in physical therapy from the University of Kentucky, and she has certifications to perform manual therapy, dry needling and orthotic fabrication.
