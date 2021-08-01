Did you bills increase during COVID-19?
Doxo, a bill pay app, released a national survey last week that found that 77% of Americans paid more in utility bills because they were working from home.
People in Owensboro paid an average of $255 a month, the survey said.
The national average was $316.
Our average monthly bills in 2020 totaled $1,004 — slightly less than the national average of $1,016.
In terms of higher bills last year, Owensboro ranked 391 out of 914 cities.
But we paid more than the national average for auto loans, cable and satellite service and mobile phone use, the survey said.
• Walmart said last week that it plans to invest nearly $1 billion during the next five years in career-driven training and development.
The nation’s largest private employer said it will pay 100% of college tuition and books for employees through its Live Better U education program.
The company has been expanding the program since 2018.
The program’s current $1 a day fee will be removed on Aug. 16 and the company’s 1.5 million full- and part-time employees will be eligible to have their degrees paid for by the company.
Nearly 28,000 employees have been active in the program this year.
• A study by Shopkick, a shopping rewards app found that 67% of respondents were vaccinated.
But they still want stores to continue to use COVID-19 safety measures.
Sixty-one% said they now feel comfortable trying on clothing in stores.
And 72% said finding products out of stock was the most stressful part of the pandemic.
• Target said last week that it is investing another $75 million-plus in its employees.
The chain said it will give a $200 bonus to all the hourly full-time and part-time employees in recognition of their work for the past six months.
In January, Target gave $500 bonuses to all its hourly workers.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.