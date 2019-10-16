Deputies responding to a domestic dispute call at a Utica home early Wednesday morning ended up arresting the occupants of the home on drug trafficking charges.
The incident began at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday when Daviess County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 3900 block of Goodwin Road in Utica.
Sheriff’s department reports say when deputies arrived, they met with Kristie R. Gentry, 35, who lives at the home. She told them a Richard L. Boarman, 44, who also lives there, had threatened her with a gun. Reports say Gentry also told deputies Boarman had “large quantities of drugs” in the house.
Gentry was inside her vehicle when deputies arrived. After checking her identification, deputies discovered Gentry had two active arrest warrants and ordered her to get out of the car. Reports say Gentry then tied to conceal a quantity of meth in her hand.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found drug paraphernalia, digital scales, marijuana and a handgun. Gentry was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The charges were enhanced, which means they were moved up in severity because a weapon was found.
Reports say deputies went to the home and talked to Boarman, who agree to let deputies look around. In an office in the home, deputies found a wall compartment that Boarman opened with a key, reports say. Inside the compartment, deputies said they found both suspected meth and suspected cocaine, reports say.
Boarman refused to agree to any additional searching, and deputies obtained a search warrant. In the home, deputies found a locked safe containing several weapons and suspected meth and marijuana, reports say. Deputies also found drug paraphernalia and digital scales with suspected drug residue on them, reports say.
Boarman was arrested on enhanced charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Gentry and Boarman were incarcerated Wednesday afternoon in the Daviess County Detention Center.
