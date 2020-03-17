Donald Coleman Corum Sr., 82, of Madisonville, a United States Air Force veteran, was called to Heaven surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville. As he took his last breath, he was listening to his favorite song, “Shout To The Lord”.
He was born on July 29, 1937, to the late Jewell McDowell Williams and James Coleman Corum. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John T. Corum.
He loved the Lord and his family. Don was a car salesman and truck specialist for over 40 years. He never met a stranger and was deeply proud of his legacy and his family. He gave his life to the Lord many years ago which led him to serve as a Gideon and become a member of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. Don shared his testimony when he could and encouraged others to have a relationship with Jesus.
He is remembered here on earth by his wife of 65 years, Jaunema Whitfield Corum; sons Donald “Butch” Corum Jr,. of Madisonville, and Tim (Star) Corum, of Earlington; daughter Cindy (Joe) Corum Rose, of Madisonville; sister Sharon Duncan, of Madisonville; granddaughter Fallon (Lee) Fulkerson, of Madisonville; grandson Joshua (Crystal) Corum, of Owensboro; five great-grandchildren; four stepsisters; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held for the family in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville with military honors being conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard.
The pallbearers are Joe Rose, Benton Hoagland, Austin Hoagland, Lee Fulkerson, Jacob Taylor and Tim Corum.
The family would like to thank all who have reached out to them during this difficult time. Your prayers and words are heart felt and greatly appreciated.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s memory to the Gideons International.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
