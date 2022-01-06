Donald Eugene Hines, 74 of Henderson, passed away January 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Donald was born in Huntington, Indiana to the late Carl and Mary Ellen (Jewell) Hines.
Donald worked for different colleges in public relations and was of the Lutheran Faith.
He enjoyed woodworking, weaving, politics, traveling especially to Disney World where he enjoyed many concerts including his favorite Peter Paul and Mary. He also enjoyed reading.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Arthur Duane Hines.
Donald is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Karen (Dixon) Hines; his children Micalyn Dudney (Michael), Jennifer Hines (Brittany Wooten) and Carl Hines (Tiffany Rhew) and his grandchildren Quinton Dudney and Aidan Dudney.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Ken Whitt officiating.
Online Condolences can be made at www.tomblinson
