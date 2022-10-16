GREENVILLE — Doris Jane Kelly, 82, of Greenville died on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehabilitation in Greenville. She was born in Greenville, KY, on November 1, 1939, the daughter of Owen Laster and Texie Wells Laster. She was a member of Carter Creek Baptist Church, and she was a seamstress working for Cowden and Flynn Industries, and also worked at General Electric at Madisonville. She sang in the church choir, loved the old-time western movies, and she was a great fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Brenda Garrett. She is survived by one son, Bruce Laster of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Chambers of Greenville, Collins Laster of Greenville, and Bryson (Kaleigh) Laster of Louisville; one great granddaughter, Halen Laster; one sister, Patsy Hopper of Greenville; and one brother, Donous (Marsha) Laster of Shelbyville, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m. at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville with the Rev. Tommy Wilhite officiating. Burial will follow in Carter Creek Cemetery. Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be on Monday, October 17 from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral at Carter Creek Baptist Church in Greenville.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.