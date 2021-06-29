Dr. Michael Todd Cowan, 49, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021, at his home. Dr. Todd, as many people called him, was born on Aug. 20, 1971, in Goldsboro, North Carolina to Thomas “Mike” and Linda Adams Cowan. He was a 1989 graduate of Union County High School, in 1993 he received a bachelor of science in chemistry at Murray State University and in 1998 he received a doctorate of philosophy in analytical organic environmental chemistry from the University of South Carolina. He was a member and deacon of Northside Baptist Church, Princeton.
In addition to his love for his family and friends, Dr. Todd loved to play bluegrass and gospel music on his banjo, mandolin and fiddle. He loved MOPARs, restoring old autos with his father and brother, and experimenting with all kinds of food recipes.
Dr. Todd is survived by his wife, Joy Ramsey Cowan and his two daughters, Sydney and Saydee, all of Dawson Springs; his parents, Mike and Linda Cowan, of Sturgis, and one brother, Cary Cowan, of Sullivan; a nephew and four nieces that he loved as his own, Nicholas Ramsey, Victoria Ramsey, Evelyn Ramsey, Lucy Ramsey of Madisonville, and Matney Cowan, of Sullivan; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lara Ramsey Fox and Kevin Fox, of Dawson Springs; a brother-in-law, Kerry Ramsey, of Madisonville; two aunts and an uncle, June Gray, Mike and Cindy Adams, all of Sturgis; his father and mother-in-law, Earl and Jeannette Ramsey, of Dawson Springs; several cousins and close friends he considered family.
Dr. Todd was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Willie and Effie Lee Cowan and his maternal grandparents, Lindle “Red” and Myrtle “Shine” Adams and a cousin, John T. Gray.
Visitation for Dr. Todd Cowan will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Brother Israel Brooks and Brother Ryan Scott. Burial will follow at McNeely Cemetery near Dawson Springs.
Active Pallbearers include Bruce Adams, John Cooper, Glen Edward Gray, Kevin Fox, Kerry Ramsey, and Nicholas Ramsey. Honorary Pallbearers include Cary Cowan and The Bluegrass Revival Band members.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Johnathan Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Glen Edward Gray, 1011 Hwy 140E, Utica, KY 42376, or The Gideons International, PO Box 201, Madisonville, KY 42431.
Friends may view the funeral service on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
